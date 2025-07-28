Avatar Fire And Ash 1st Trailer Released By 20th Century Studios

The first trailer for James Cameron’s Fire and Ash (2025) has been released by 20th Century Studios. The trailer anticipates the premiere of the movie in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Avatar Fire And Ash was written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. The film stars Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, and Zoe Saldaña.

Logline: Jake and Neytiri’s family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death, encountering a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.