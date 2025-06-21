A Minecraft Movie Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray + A Collectible SteelBook Edition

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

A Minecraft Movie is releasing in disc formats on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 including this Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook. The 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. packs copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD via a redeemable code.

The movie also arrives in standard single-disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions that include a Digital Copy, along with a single-disc DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Minecraft Movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus featurettes include Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party, Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My!, A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats, A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals, and Marlene + Nitwit.

A Minecraft Movie is priced $37.95 (SteelBook), $29.95 (4k Blu-ray), $24.96 (Blu-ray), $24.99 (Digital), and $19.96 (DVD) on Amazon.

A Minecraft Movie was previously released in digital formats including 4k UHD on May 13, 2025.

Special Features

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party – featurette (14:19) – Grant Major’s team brings Minecraft’s Overworld to life with blocky textures, vibrant biomes, and square props. Through practical effects and digital art, they craft a cinematic Minecraft world!

Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My! – featurette (13:14) – Explore the unique mobs in A Minecraft Movie, including Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies. The featurette features live action looks and onscreen performances, with expert designers and artists contributing.

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats – featurette (9:01) – Music brings A Minecraft Movie to life! Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks created fun tunes like “I Feel Alive.” Fans will love behind-the-scenes clips and insights into the film’s music.

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals – featurette (14:02) – Jack Black and Jason Momoa pour boundless energy into A Minecraft Movie, from Jack’s gaming breaks to Jason’s wardrobe design. Their chemistry and behind-the-scenes fun bring joy to this film!

Marlene + Nitwit – featurette (5:07) – Marlene and Nitwit’s quirky bond shines in this film! In this piece Nitwit, voiced by Matt Berry, narrates their wild journey, parodying My Name is Earl, with hilarious moments from Jennifer Coolidge.