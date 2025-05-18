HomeDigital HDA Minecraft Movie Is Now Available To Rent Or Purchase Streaming At...
A Minecraft Movie Is Now Available To Rent Or Purchase Streaming At Home

A Minecraft Movie digital poster
A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Can’t make it to a movie theater or just want to own A Minecraft Movie in your digital collection? The film is now available to rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD from platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Anywhere, and Prime Video, where it can be streamed or downloaded for viewing offline.

The rental cost of a A Minecraft Movie is typically $19.99 (as an early digital premiere) or $24.99 to purchase. The purchase from any Movies Anywhere partner allows you to watch the film on the app or website of your choice, and regardless or Android or Mac OS operating systems.

A Minecraft Movie will also be released in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 24, 2025. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions (including a Limited Edition SteelBook) package a Digital Copy that can be redeemed through Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Minecraft Movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus features include the featurettes “Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party,” “Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My!,” “A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats,” “A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals,” and “Marlene + Nitwit.” (See details below.)

A Minecraft Movie 4k UHD SteelBook
A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
A Minecraft Movie - Limited Edition Steelbook open
A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
A Minecraft Movie 4k UHD
A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon
A Minecraft Movie Blu-ray
A Minecraft Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
A Minecraft Movie DVD
A Minecraft Movie (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party – featurette (14:19) – Grant Major’s team brings Minecraft’s Overworld to life with blocky textures, vibrant biomes, and square props. Through practical effects and digital art, they craft a cinematic Minecraft world!
  • Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My! – featurette (13:14) – Explore the unique mobs in A Minecraft Movie, including Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies. The featurette features live action looks and onscreen performances, with expert designers and artists contributing.
  • A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats – featurette (9:01) – Music brings A Minecraft Movie to life! Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks created fun tunes like “I Feel Alive.” Fans will love behind-the-scenes clips and insights into the film’s music.
  • A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals – featurette (14:02) – Jack Black and Jason Momoa pour boundless energy into A Minecraft Movie, from Jack’s gaming breaks to Jason’s wardrobe design. Their chemistry and behind-the-scenes fun bring joy to this film!
  • Marlene + Nitwit – featurette (5:07) – Marlene and Nitwit’s quirky bond shines in this film! In this piece Nitwit, voiced by Matt Berry, narrates their wild journey, parodying My Name is Earl, with hilarious moments from Jennifer Coolidge.
