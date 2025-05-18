A Minecraft Movie Is Now Available To Rent Or Purchase Streaming At Home

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Can’t make it to a movie theater or just want to own A Minecraft Movie in your digital collection? The film is now available to rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD from platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Anywhere, and Prime Video, where it can be streamed or downloaded for viewing offline.

The rental cost of a A Minecraft Movie is typically $19.99 (as an early digital premiere) or $24.99 to purchase. The purchase from any Movies Anywhere partner allows you to watch the film on the app or website of your choice, and regardless or Android or Mac OS operating systems.

A Minecraft Movie will also be released in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 24, 2025. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions (including a Limited Edition SteelBook) package a Digital Copy that can be redeemed through Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Minecraft Movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Bonus features include the featurettes “Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party,” “Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My!,” “A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats,” “A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals,” and “Marlene + Nitwit.” (See details below.)

Special Features