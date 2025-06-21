HomeHardware4k TVBig TV Deal: Upgrade Your Home Theater With This 85" Toshiba 4k...
Big TV Deal: Upgrade Your Home Theater With This 85″ Toshiba 4k Ultra HD TV

Toshiba 85-inch LED 4K UHD TV Fire TV Alexa Voice Control
85″ Toshiba 4k HDR TV Buy on Amazon

Need a bigger screen for your home theater? The 85″ Toshiba 4k Ultra HD TV with Fire TV and Alexa Voice Control is on sale for only $699 on Amazon. That’s a 42% discount off the list price of $1,199!

The 85″ Toshiba 4k Ultra HD TV features support for Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos, gaming features such as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), 3 HDMI inputs including eARC, 60Hz refresh rate, and Apple AirPlay.

See the Toshiba 85″ screen size 4k Ultra HD TV on Amazon for more product details.

Product Features

  • 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) – Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
  • Get right to the good stuff. Fire TV puts your favorite apps front and center on one main home screen. So you can quickly find shows, movies, and live TV you love without the endless scrolling.
  • Combine Dolby Vision HDR imaging with Dolby Atmos sound to get engaging audio-visual performance, transforming your TV into an entertainment powerhouse with detailed images and acoustics, so as to achieve amazing realism that you’ll see, hear, and feel like never before. That is, your truly spectacular home entertainment.
  • Game mode supports many gaming features such as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and eARC. With the combination of Ultimate Motion, breathtaking reality and excitement make your gaming experience unforgettable.
  • Accurate picture contrast emphasizes and maximizes the depth of picture color, to show things as real. As a result, any content you watch on TV, you will enjoy a realistic picture with breathtaking contrast.

Need a slightly smaller screen for your home theater? Amazon has also discounted the 75″ 4k HDR TV with Fire TV and Alexa Voice Remote to $399.99 from $649.99, making the limited time deal a 38% discount.

Toshiba 75-inch LED 4K UHD TV Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote 2024 Model
Toshiba 4K UHD HDR LED TV Fire TV Buy on Amazon
