How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, Plus A Collectible Limited Edition SteelBook

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) premiered in US theaters on June 13, 2025, and is already up for pre-order on disc and digital. On disc, the movie will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, plus a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with a collectible magnetic medallion.
The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook includes a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The standard single-disc Blu-ray editions include a Digital Copy.
Release dates, disc specs, and bonus materials are pending.
Pre-order
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook w/Medallion Amazon
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) DVD Amazon
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video
Summary: As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.