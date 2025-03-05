How To Watch Flow Streaming, Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Flow (2024) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024) can be watched in digital formats, streaming on Max, and soon on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD.

The film was first released for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 7, 2025.

Disc editions of Flow from The Criterion Collection are available to pre-order (release date and artwork pending) from Amazon.

Flow began streaming on Max with a subscription on February 17, 2025.

Flow (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Collection Amazon

Flow (2024) 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection Amazon

Flow (2024) DVD Criterion Collection Amazon

Description: A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (Away) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart.