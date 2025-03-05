Home4k Blu-rayHow To Watch Flow Streaming, Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

How To Watch Flow Streaming, Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Flow (2024) digital poster
Flow (2024) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024) can be watched in digital formats, streaming on Max, and soon on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD.

The film was first released for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 7, 2025.

Disc editions of Flow from The Criterion Collection are available to pre-order (release date and artwork pending) from Amazon.

Flow began streaming on Max with a subscription on February 17, 2025.

Flow (2024) digital poster
Flow (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Collection Amazon
Flow (2024) digital poster
Flow (2024) 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection Amazon
Flow (2024) digital poster
Flow (2024) DVD Criterion Collection Amazon

Description: A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (Away) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart.

Previous article
Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Reissued On 4k Blu-ray Plus Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Gladiator & Gladiator 2



Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection 4k Digital 2025 edition

Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Reissued On 4k Blu-ray Plus Digital

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy On 4k Blu-ray (Theatrical &...

DealFinder - 0
Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 thumbs

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2 Are Now Streaming...

HD Report - 0