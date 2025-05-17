Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 Features Six Iconic 70s Films In 4k UHD

Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 collects six iconic 70s films in 4k UHD for the first time. The 123-disc box set from Shout! Studios includes Coffy (1973), Black Caesar (1973), Hell Up in Harlem (1973), Across 110th Street (1972), Truck Turner (1974), and Sheba, Baby (1975).

On 4k Blu-ray, the films are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The box set also includes all six films on 1080p (HD) Blu-ray. Bonus features include the new documentary “It’s Where The Action Is” The Blaxploitation Films of A.I.P. Part One, trailers, audio commentaries, and more.

Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 releases on May 20, 2025. The 12-disc collection from Shout! Studios is priced $134.99 (List: $169.99) on Amazon.

Coffy

They call her Coffy – and she’ll cream ya! The great Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) is a one-woman instrument of justice in the no-holds-barred revenge thriller Coffy. A nurse by day and avenging angel by night, Coffy (Grier) turns up the heat when she discovers that her little sister has been doped up. Vowing to not only put the pusher down for good but also to follow his trail of corruption up to the top – the very top – Coffy is unaware that all is not what it seems … and that the pipeline just may lead to someone she knows! Directed by Jack Hill (Foxy Brown, Switchblade Sisters) and featuring Sid Haig (House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects), Coffy is a thrilling action flick and a showcase for the unique talents of Pam Grier.

Black Caesar

Hail Caesar! Godfather of Harlem … the cat with the .45-caliber claws! Fred Williamson stars in his signature role of Tommy Gibbs in the action classic Black Caesar! Growing up on the streets and trying to make his mother proud, Gibbs resorts to running “errands” for The Man. But when a crooked cop beats him up, Tommy realizes there’s a better way to live his American dream: by making The Man deliver for him! Infiltrating – and then destroying – an infamous mob family, Gibbs takes over Manhattan … and tragically loses his hold on the most important things in his life, making him vulnerable to every cutthroat gangster who ever dreamt of ruling an empire! With Williamson’s powerhouse performance and gritty direction by cult movie legend Larry Cohen (It’s Alive, Q: The Winged Serpent, Original Gangstas), it’s little wonder that Black Caesar stands tall among the best the Blaxploitation genre has to offer.

Hell Up In Harlem

He may never get to Heaven — but he’s raising Hell Up In Harlem. The Black Godfather, Tommy Gibbs (Fred Williamson) is back in this explosive sequel to Black Caesar! When Gibbs steals a ledger with the name of every crooked cop and politician on the mob’s payroll, he becomes the most wanted man in the city. Enlisting the aid of his father and an army of Harlem hoods, Gibbs goes from defense to offense, launching a deadly attack on his enemies that sets off a violent chain reaction from Harlem all the way to the Caribbean, climaxing in one of the most mayhem-filled turf war battles in history.

Across 110th Street

If you steal $300,000 from the mob, it’s not robbery … it’s suicide. Anthony Quinn (Zorba The Greek) and Yaphet Kotto (Alien) lead a double-barreled cop thriller with style and violence to spare in Barry Shear’s Across 110th Street. When a crowd of gun-toting gangsters take on the Mafia, the bullets start flying … and cops start dying. In order to bring justice to the streets, two of New York’s finest (Quinn and Kotto) are forced to team up in an unlikely pairing. With the gangsters, the mob, and The Man involved in a three-way dance, one thing’s for sure – the only guaranteed way Across 110th Street … is in a body bag.

Truck Turner

He’s a skip tracer, the last of the bounty hunters, living on blood money and borrowed time. Isaac Hayes (Escape From New York, South Park) is Truck Turner – a football star turned bounty hunter. But when a tragic accident changes all the rules, suddenly the hunter finds himself being hunted by the city’s deadliest hired killers! Truck strikes back in a series of wild car chases, shootouts, and bone-crushing fistfights, knowing that the battles can lead to only one place: an intense struggle to the death against the brutal leader of L.A.’s crime syndicate, Harvard Blue (Yaphet Kotto, Live And Let Die). Featuring an outstanding score by Hayes, riveting performances by Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek) and Scatman Crothers (The Shining), and direction by Jonathan Kaplan (Over The Edge, Unlawful Entry), Truck Turner is an explosive force that can’t be stopped!

Sheba, Baby

Pam Grier (Foxy Brown) is hotter than dynamite and just as deadly in this hard-hitting thriller that leaps from one death-defying scene to the next. Sheba Shayne (Grier) is a private eye summoned to her old stomping grounds to help her father keep the mob from moving in on his business. But she gets too close to the fire, narrowly escaping the blast of a car bomb. Gunning for justice, Sheba vows to take revenge. Packing a .44 Magnum, a machine gun, and a few extra surprises to blow the bad guys away, Sheba leaves a blazing trail of blood in her wake, putting the mob on the defensive … until she’s lured into a plot that could flatten her curves once and for all.

