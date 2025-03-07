Steven Soderbergh’s Presence Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Presence (2024) 4k Blu-ray Decal NEON Amazon | Walmart

Steven Soderbergh’s Presence (2024) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD on May 20. The film was previously released in US theaters on Jan. 24 and in digital formats including 4k with HDR10+ on Feb. 25, 2025.

Presence is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $26.98 (DVD). Check Amazon or Walmart for discounts on the physical media editions before the release date.

In digital formats including 4k UHD, Presence is currently priced $9.99 (Rent) or $19.99 (Buy) from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Logline: A family becomes convinced they are not alone after moving into their new home in the suburbs.

Presence is a supernatural thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp. The film stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang. The movie has grossed $9.3 million on a $2 million production budget, receiving positive reviews from critics.

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Presence (2024) Blu-ray Neon – Decal Amazon | Walmart