Home4k Blu-raySteven Soderbergh's Presence Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Steven Soderbergh’s Presence Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Presence 2024 4k UHD slipcover
Presence (2024) 4k Blu-ray Decal NEON Amazon | Walmart

Steven Soderbergh’s Presence (2024) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD on May 20. The film was previously released in US theaters on Jan. 24 and in digital formats including 4k with HDR10+ on Feb. 25, 2025.

Presence is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $26.98 (DVD). Check Amazon or Walmart for discounts on the physical media editions before the release date.

In digital formats including 4k UHD, Presence is currently priced $9.99 (Rent) or $19.99 (Buy) from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Logline: A family becomes convinced they are not alone after moving into their new home in the suburbs.

Presence is a supernatural thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp. The film stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang. The movie has grossed $9.3 million on a $2 million production budget, receiving positive reviews from critics.

4k Blu-ray

Presence 2024 4k UHD specs
Presence (2024) 4k Blu-ray Decal NEON Amazon | Walmart

Blu-ray

Presence 2024 BD case angle
Presence (2024) Blu-ray Neon – Decal Amazon | Walmart
Presence 2024 BD specs
Presence (2024) Blu-ray Neon – Decal Amazon | Walmart
Previous article
Se7en ‘What’s In The Box?” Limited & Collector’s Editions Up For Pre-Order, Again
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Gladiator & Gladiator 2



Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Se7en 4k UHD Whats in the Box Special Edition open TBC

Se7en ‘What’s In The Box?” Limited & Collector’s Editions Up For...

HD Report - 0

How To Watch Flow Streaming, Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection 4k Digital 2025 edition

Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Reissued On 4k Blu-ray Plus Digital

HD Report - 0