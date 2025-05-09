Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy Is Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy is available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in an 8-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment for $48.92 (List: $79.99) on Amazon.

The trilogy consists of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), amounting to a total run time of 567 minutes (not including bonus material).

On 4k Blu-ray, each DC Warner Bros. film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

This edition of Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy was released in 2023 following the first edition released in 2021.