Home4k Blu-rayZack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Is Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy Is Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Zack Synder's Justice League Trilogy 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy is available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in an 8-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment for $48.92 (List: $79.99) on Amazon.

The trilogy consists of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), amounting to a total run time of 567 minutes (not including bonus material).

On 4k Blu-ray, each DC Warner Bros. film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

This edition of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy was released in 2023 following the first edition released in 2021. Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray specs
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Poker Face Season Two Is Now Streaming On Peacock
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy!

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy!

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Poker Face Season Two starring Natasha Lyonne

Poker Face Season Two Is Now Streaming On Peacock

HD Report - 0
Friends- The Complete Series 4k UHD

Friends: The Complete Series In 4K Now 46% Off

DealFinder - 0
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Top 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies

HD Report - 0