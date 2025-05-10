Home4k Blu-rayWarner Bros. Batman 4-Film Collection On 4k/Blu-ray Is 34% Off
Warner Bros. Batman 4-Film Collection On 4k/Blu-ray Is 34% Off

Batman 4K Film Collection open
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Batman 4-Film Collection with classic Batman movies from 1989 to 1997 is on sale for $59.38 on Amazon. That’s a 34% discount off the list price of $89.99!

The 8-disc collection includes Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997) all presented in native 4k (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

Bonus features pack hours of content including must-see profiles, documentaries, making-of featurettes, director commentaries by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, trailers, and music videos.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on the Batman 4-Film Collection (1989 – 1997) with all films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

Batman 4K Film Collection 4k Blu-ray HD Blu-ray
Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Is Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray
