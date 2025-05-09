Poker Face Season Two Is Now Streaming On Peacock

The second season of Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne is now streaming on Peacock. Episodes from the new season premiere on Thursdays, with the first three episodes “The Game Is a Foot,” “Last Looks,” and “Whack a Mole” currently available.
The first season of Poker Face can be purchased on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.
Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but investigate and solve.