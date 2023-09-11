Poker Face: Season One Releasing On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

Poker Face: Season One on Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Poker Face: Season One is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 12, 2023. The 3-disc edition from Paramount Home Media includes all nine episodes from the 2023 season for a total run time of 548 minutes.

Poker Face: Season One on Blu-ray Disc is priced $29.99 (List: $31.99) and DVD $21.98 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Description: Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.