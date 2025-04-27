Paddington In Peru Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Paddington In Peru (2024) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Paddington In Peru (2024) released in US theaters on Feb. 14, 2025 and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The movie first premiered in Digital formats including 4k UHD on April 1st, 2025. Physical media formats, including Blu-ray Disc and DVD, arrive on April 29, 2025.

On Blu-ray Disc, Paddington In Peru is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Exclusive disc extras include Create Your Own Adventure Map & Friendship Bracelet, Let’s Prepare for Paddington’s Sing-Along, The Making of Paddington in Peru, Set Tour: The Brown’s House, and Set Tour: The Home For Retired Bears.

Paddington In Peru is priced $31.99 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray and $24.99 in Digital 4k UHD.

Logline: Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

