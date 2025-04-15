Prime Video Labels Movies & Shows Streaming With HDR10+

Interstellar (2014) on Prime Video with HDR10+

Amazon’s Prime Video is streaming more movies with HDR10+ such as Paramount’s Interstellar, Forrest Gump, Rogue’s Hot Fuzz, and Sony Pictures’ Passengers, and has added the logo label to titles that support the format.

Amazon Studios series that already stream with the format such as The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Expanse also now show the HDR10+ logo.

The High Dynamic Range video spec represents the second generation of HDR10 and allows a more dynamic translation of 10-bit color depth, making it more equivalent to Dolby Vision HDR.

Now, the interesting thing about HDR10+ is that a movie like Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar may play with HDR10+ on Prime Video but if you were to watch it on Paramount+ the film would be specified with Dolby Vision.

Regardless, the HDR format (HDR10, HDR10, or Dolby Vision) that is played must be supported by the streaming media player, TV, or console. Otherwise, it may default to whatever the native HDR format is for that device.

HDR10+ hasn’t made as big of a splash as Dolby Vision in terms of ubiquitous use in video imagery. However, it can now be found in many Apple TV titles as well as a limited number of 4k Blu-ray Discs.

Many of the titles found in HDR10+ on Prime Video are also on Apple TV such as Hot Fuzz (2007), The Fast and the Furious (2001), and Parasite (2019), to name a few.

Here is a list of some of the most popular movies and shows on Prime Video with HDR10+.

HDR10+ Titles On Prime Video

Movies

Series

Documentaries/Special Interest