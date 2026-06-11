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Best Buy Is Selling 4k & Blu-ray Discs Again (3rd Party Listings)

HD Report
By HD Report
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new to Best Buy 4k Blu-rays

Best Buy is selling 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs again, but the listings come from 3rd parties such as GRUV, PleaseRewind, and PopMarket.

Several titles in Best Buy’s “New” category include Warfare, The Brutalist, The Ring, The Untouchables, and Sleepers. Movies at the top of “Best Match” listings include Fight Club (SteelBook), The Mummy Trilogy, The Mist, and Avatar: Fire and Ash (SteelBook), to name several.

We frequently check the Best Buy website for physical media listings, and these new products have just recently been added within the past week.

It’s possible the 3rd party sellers have made a better deal with Best Buy than with eBay, where listing fees have been increasing in many categories.

You can jump over to Best Buy to see the listings for yourself, which apparently amount to over 2,700 4k Blu-rays so far. When doing a search for “Blu-ray” almost 15,000 listings appear.

4k blu-ray on Best Buy
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