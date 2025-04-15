HomeBlu-ray DiscGiveaway: Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series On Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscGiveawaysNews

Giveaway: Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series On Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series
Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Buy on Amazon

We’re giving away a copy of Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series courtesy of Paramount Home Media Distribution on Blu-ray Disc.

To enter, just comment on X with your favorite Star Trek character (from any movie or show) and Follow Us (post embedded below). Not an X member? You can also enter by commenting below with your favorite Star Trek character using your email address.

Winners must be able to be contacted via X with Direct Messages turned on, or, by a valid email address used to comment. Winners should respond within 48 hours after being notified.

The giveaway ends on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time. Only US residents are eligible to win and receive a shipment via USPS.

See full giveaway rules.

Previous article
Lilo & Stitch Is Releasing In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR For The First Time
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Lilo & Stitch 4k Blu-ray cover specs

Lilo & Stitch Is Releasing In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR...

HD Report - 0
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit 6-Film Middle-Earth 4k Collection Is...

DealFinder - 0
new blu-ray 4k digital april 15 2025

Captain America: Brave New World, Sonic 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks,...

HD Report - 0