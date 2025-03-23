Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation Is Streaming On Prime Video In 4k/HDR (Free With Membership)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation starring Rebecca Ferguson Stream on Prime Video

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) is streaming on Prime Video free with a Prime membership. And, the film plays in 4k Ultra HD resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) on screens that support the formats.

‘Rogue Nation’ stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Sean Harris. The movie was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie based on the story by McQuarrie and Drew Pearce.

In the Mission: Impossible franchise, we rank ‘Rogue Nation’ No. 3 for its outstanding home theater experience, just behind ‘Fallout’ and ‘Dead Reckoning.’

Logline: Ethan and his team take on their most impossible mission yet when they have to eradicate an international rogue organization as highly skilled as they are and committed to destroying the IMF.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is the fifth movie in the franchise. The eighth title, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, premieres May 23, 2025. See a list of Mission: Impossible films.