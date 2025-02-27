How To Watch Anora – Streaming, Digital (Purchase/Rent), Blu-ray, & DVD

Anora (2024) Streaming in Digital Purchase/Rent on Prime Video

Sean Baker’s Anora (2024) is the top runner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards ceremony this year. The film has been nominated for a total of six Oscars that also include Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

So, where can you watch Anora at home? When is the film available for streaming, purchase or rent, and on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD?

As of this article, Anora is only available to watch in select theaters or rent/purchase from digital move sellers and On Demand services. The movie is typically priced $9.99 (Rent) or $19.99 (Purchase) from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

On disc, Anora is scheduled for release on April 29, 2025 from The Criterion Collection. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions (pictured below) include audio commentaries, a new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and more (see details below).

4k Blu-ray

Anora (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion

Blu-ray

Anora (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Special Features

New 4K digital master, supervised by director Sean Baker and producer Alex Coco, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Two audio commentaries: one featuring Baker, Coco, producer Samantha Quan, and cinematographer Drew Daniels, and the other featuring Baker and actors Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, and Vache Tovmasyan

New making-of documentary

New interviews with Baker and Madison

Cannes Film Festival press conference

Q&A with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington

Deleted scenes

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: Essays by film critic Dennis Lim and author Kier-La Janisse



New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian

