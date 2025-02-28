Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning In 4k With Bonus Features Is On Sale

With the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on May 23, it’s great time to get a refresher on ‘Dead Reckoning – Part One’ and in 4k!
Amazon is currently selling the 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One for only $20.99 (List: $31.99). Plus, there are still copies of the 3-disc SteelBook edition for $40.99 (List: $44.99), sold and shipped by Amazon.
The 3-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, a 1080p Blu-ray with bonus materials, plus a Digital Copy. The 2-disc edition includes a Digital Copy of the film along with a bonus 1080p Blu-ray with bonus material.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
Read a review of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning on 4k Blu-ray.
Bonus Features
- Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton—McQuarrie and Hamilton take viewers through each compelling scene with in-depth commentary.
- Abu Dhabi—Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot.
- Rome—Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy’s historic capital, as Tom Cruise’s driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell!
- Venice—See the breathtaking city of Venice as it’s never been shown on film. Plus, witness the cast’s dedication and commitment to their training as they prepare to get “Mission Ready.”
- Freefall—An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the rigorous training as Tom launches a motorcycle off a cliff.
- Speed Flying—Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film.
- Train—See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film. From building an actual train from scratch to crashing it using practical effects, you don’t want to miss this!
- Deleted Shots Montage—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the final film. (Digital* Only)
- Editorial Featurette: The Sevastopol—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton take viewers through the intense opening scene. (Digital* Only)