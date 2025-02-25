HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Is Available On Blu-ray (Region Free)
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Is Available On Blu-ray (Region Free)

The Big Bang Theory - The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Blu-ray (Region Free) Buy on Amazon

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series is available on Blu-ray Disc in a region-free edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The 25-Blu-ray discs boxed set contains all 279 episodes from 12 seasons, plus almost 123 hours of extra bonus material.

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series is on sale for $73.75 right now on Amazon. That’s a savings of 14% off the listed price of $84.99

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Special Features

  • All 12 Seasons, 279 Original Broadcast Episodes
  • Nearly 12 Hours of Extras From All Seasons Plus a Bonus Disc With Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Featurettes
  • The Big Bang Theory: A Retrospective – Final reflections from the cast and producers
  • All The Stars in the BBT Universe – The cast and crew highlight the many guest stars who have been on the show
  • BBT’s Greatest Hits: 12 Years of Comedy in 24 Minutes – A collection of the funniest moments from every blockbuster season

The Big Bang Theory was created and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady for CBS. The series aired from 2007 to 2019, and was subsequently released on DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and streaming on Max.

The series was directed by Mark Cendrowski and stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Sara Gilbert, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kevin Sussman, and Laura Spencer.

The Big Bang Theory S1-12 Blu-ray specs
Superman: The Complete Animated Series 6-Disc Collector’s Edition Features All 54 Episodes on Blu-ray
