Superman: The Complete Animated Series 6-Disc Collector’s Edition Features All 54 Episodes on Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Superman: The Complete Animated Series 6-Disc Collector’s Edition is now available at a lower price than when first released from from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The edition is now $49.99 (originally $69.99) on Amazon.

The Collector’s Edition includes all 54 episodes of the TV series that aired on The WB from 1996 to 2000, along with a code to redeem Digital Copies.

On Blu-ray, the episodes of Superman: The Animated Series are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Bonus features include commentaries on four episodes and five featurettes highlighted by the all-new Superman: Timeless Icon extra that explores the creation of the series.

Description: The creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series chronicles the adventures of Superman, the legendary Super Hero. As the planet Krypton is destroyed, its leader, Jor-El, secures his infant son, Kal-El, in a rocket that will transport him to Earth. There, a young Clark Kent (voiced by TIM DALY) discovers the truth about his interplanetary heritage. Upon reaching adulthood, he assumes the identity of Superman, the Man of Steel, in the city of Metropolis, battling the forces of villainy and continuing his quest for “Truth, Justice and the American way.” Fly with Superman in this complete collection of adventures.

Note: The Superman: The Complete Animated Series Collector’s Edition was first released on October 26, 2021. This newly-priced edition may not include a slipcover.

Previous article
Godzilla, the Showa-Era Films, 1954–1975 Blu-ray Collection On Sale
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

