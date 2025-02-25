HomeBlu-ray DiscGodzilla, the Showa-Era Films, 1954–1975 Blu-ray Collection On Sale
Blu-ray DiscDealsNews

Godzilla, the Showa-Era Films, 1954–1975 Blu-ray Collection On Sale

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Godzilla the Showa-Era Films 1954–1975 Blu-ray
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films 1954–1975 Order from Amazon

The Criterion Collection’s Godzilla, the Showa-Era Films, 1954–1975 is on sale for just $139.36. That’s a 38% discount off the list price of $224.95! The collection compiles 15 Godzilla “Showa-Era” films from the Kaiju genre of movies spanning from 1954 to 1975. The films have been given new HD transfers for this release and include English-language dub tracks with new English subtitle translations. Jump over to Amazon to grab this collection while the sale lasts!

Special Features

  • High-definition digital transfers of all fifteen Godzilla films made between 1954 and 1975, released together for the first time, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks
  • High-definition digital transfers of Godzilla, King of the Monsters, the 1956 U.S.-release version of Godzilla; and the 1962 Japanese-release version of King Kong vs. Godzilla
  • Audio commentaries from 2011 on Godzilla and Godzilla, King of the Monsters featuring film historian David Kalat
  • International English-language dub tracks for Invasion of Astro-Monster, Son of Godzilla, Destroy All Monsters, Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and Terror of Mechagodzilla
  • Directors Guild of Japan interview with director Ishiro Honda, conducted by director Yoshimitsu Banno in 1990
  • Programs detailing the creation of Godzilla’s special effects and unused effects sequences from Toho releases including Destroy All Monsters
  • New interview with filmmaker Alex Cox about his admiration for the Showa-era Godzilla films
  • New and archival interviews with cast and crew members, including actors Bin Furuya, Tsugutoshi Komada, Haruo Nakajima, and Akira Takarada; composer Akira Ifukube; and effects technicians Yoshio Irie and Eizo Kaimai
  • Interview with critic Tadao Sato from 2011
  • Illustrated audio essay from 2011 about the real-life tragedy that inspired Godzilla
  • New English subtitle translations
  • Trailers
  • PLUS: A lavishly illustrated deluxe hardcover book featuring an essay by cinema historian Steve Ryfle, notes on the films by cinema historian Ed Godziszewski, and new illustrations by Arthur Adams, Sophie Campbell, Becky Cloonan, Jorge Coelho, Geof Darrow, Simon Gane, Robert Goodin, Benjamin Marra, Monarobot, Takashi Okazaki, Angela Rizza, Yuko Shimizu, Bill Sienkiewicz, Katsuya Terada, Ronald Wimberly, and Chris Wisnia
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films 1954–1975 Order from Amazon
Previous article
A Complete Unknown, Love Hurts, Amadeus, & More Movie Releases on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital On Feb. 25
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Gladiator & Gladiator 2



Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital movie releases Feb. 25, 2025

A Complete Unknown, Love Hurts, Amadeus, & More Movie Releases on...

HD Report - 0

A Complete Unknown 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates &...

HD Report - 2
Kraven the Hunter digital poster crop

Kraven the Hunter Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0