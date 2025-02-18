Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Crunchyroll SteelBook Limited Time Deal

Here’s a limited time deal on Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series in special SteelBook packaging. The 20-disc collection is on sale for only $120.99 on Amazon. That’s a 39% discount off the list price of $199.99!
The Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set from Crunchyroll includes 10 separate Blu-ray cases housed in a protective case containing each part from the 10-part series. Bonus features include Textless opening songs, featurettes, interviews, Q&As, and more. See each disc’s content below.
Bonus Content:
Disc 2 – Dragon Ball Super: Part One:
- Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi
- Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat
- Textless Opening Song
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 4 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Two:
- Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair
- Textless Opening Song
- Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 6 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Three:
- Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas
- Textless Opening Song
- Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.
- Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 8 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Four:
- Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel
- Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.
- Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 10 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Five:
- Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks
- Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 12 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Six:
- Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Sonny Strait
- Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Matthew Mercer
- Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Kyle Hebert
- Textless Opening Song 1
- Textless Opening Song 2
- Textless Opening Song 3
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
- Textless Closing Song 3
Disc 14 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Seven:
- Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter
- Textless Opening Song
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 16 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Eight:
- Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android
- Textless Opening Song 1
- Textless Opening Song 2
- Textless Closing Song 1
- Textless Closing Song 2
Disc 18 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Nine:
- Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett
- Textless Opening Song
- Textless Closing Song
Disc 20 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Ten:
- Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert
- Textless Opening Song
- Textless Closing Song