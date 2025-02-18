HomeBlu-ray DiscDragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Crunchyroll SteelBook Limited Time Deal
Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Crunchyroll SteelBook Limited Time Deal

Here’s a limited time deal on Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series in special SteelBook packaging. The 20-disc collection is on sale for only $120.99 on Amazon. That’s a 39% discount off the list price of $199.99!

The Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set from Crunchyroll includes 10 separate Blu-ray cases housed in a protective case containing each part from the 10-part series. Bonus features include Textless opening songs, featurettes, interviews, Q&As, and more. See each disc’s content below.

Bonus Content:

Disc 2 – Dragon Ball Super: Part One:

  • Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi
  • Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 4 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Two:

  • Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 6 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Three:

  • Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.
  • Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 8 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Four:

  • Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel
  • Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.
  • Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 10 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Five:

  • Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks
  • Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 12 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Six:

  • Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Sonny Strait
  • Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Matthew Mercer
  • Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Kyle Hebert
  • Textless Opening Song 1
  • Textless Opening Song 2
  • Textless Opening Song 3
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2
  • Textless Closing Song 3

Disc 14 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Seven:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 16 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Eight:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android
  • Textless Opening Song 1
  • Textless Opening Song 2
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 18 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Nine:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song

Disc 20 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Ten:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song
