Serenity Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Serenity (2005) will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a release in a Limited Edition Steelbook on July 22, 2025. The 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray (BD-66), HD Blu-ray (BD-50), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy on Movies Anywhere.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Serenity is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at a 2.35:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in multiple languages.
The Serenity 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.
Special Features
- Alliance Database
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director Joss Whedon
- Outtakes
- Future History – The Story of Earth That Was
- What’s In A Firefly
- Re-Lighting The Firefly
- Joss Whedon Introduction
- Extended Scenes
- Take A Walk On Serenity
- A Filmmaker’s Journey
- The Green Clan
- Session 416
- Feature Commentary with Writer / Director Joss Whedon & Cast Members Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau and Ron Glass