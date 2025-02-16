How To Watch 7x Oscar Winner ‘Gravity’ With Dolby Atmos Audio

Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity (2013) starring Sandra Bullock

Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity (2013) is one the most significant sci-fi films from this century, and not just because of the incredible visuals from cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, but also because of the incredible sound design, effects, and music composition.

The film was nominated for a total of 10 Oscars at the 2014 Academy Awards and won 7 including Best Original Score (Steven Price), Sound Editing (Glenn Freemantle), and Sound Mixing.

So where can you watch and listen to Gravity in Dolby Atmos? For years, the film was only available with Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray Disc in the rare Diamond Luxe Edition that was released in 2015. Now, however, Gravity can be heard in Dolby Atmos through Apple TV 4k, the premium digital movie system Kaleidescape, and on a new Blu-ray edition released by Warner Bros. in 2024.

Gravity (2013) Blu-ray 2024 edition w/Dolby Atmos Buy on Amazon

In addition to Dolby Atmos, the Blu-ray edition includes the “Silent Space” version of the film that does not contain any film score, only dialogue and audio effects. It’s what the studio calls a “surprising cinematic experiment,” and it’s certainly worth checking out. The option can be accessed by selecting the Play option on the home screen.

And, previously-released bonus features (on a second disc) include “Looking to the Stars: The Evolution of Space Films,” “Gravity: The Human Experience,” Sandra’s Birthday Wish,” “Collision Point,” “Aningaaq – A Short By Jonás Curaón,” as well as behind the scenes footage and shot breakdowns.

This Blu-ray edition does not, however, contain a 3D presentation of Gravity, which many believe to be the definitive version of the film. The 3D Blu-ray was last available in 2-disc and 3-disc editions in 2014.