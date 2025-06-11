Home4k Blu-rayRidley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut 3-Disc/Digital SteelBook Edition Price Drop
Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut 3-Disc/Digital SteelBook Edition Price Drop

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven (2005) on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is now priced lower at $39.99 on Amazon. That’s a 29% discount off the list price of $55.99.

The 3-disc edition from 20th Century Studios includes a new presentation of the Director’s Cut Roadshow and Director’s Cut versions on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, plus bonus features such as an Introduction by Director Ridley Scott, 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers, and The Engineer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only).

A bonus Blu-ray Disc is also included with special features such as The Path to Redemption, Sound Design Suite, Visual Effects Breakdowns, Press Junket Walkthrough, World Premieres, deleted and extended scenes, and more.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of Kingdom Of Heaven on 4k Blu-ray in limited SteelBook packaging while supplies last.

Edition Features

4k Blu-ray

  • Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
  • Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
  • Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
  • 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
  • The Engineer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray

  • Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
  • Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
  • Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
  • 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
  • The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
  • English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray Bonus Disc

  • The Path to Redemption
  • Sound Design Suite
  • Visual Effects Breakdowns
  • Press Junket Walkthrough
  • World Premieres
  • Special Shoot Gallery
  • Poster Explorations
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary
  • Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”
  • Additional Featurettes and Much More
