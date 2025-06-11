Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut 3-Disc/Digital SteelBook Edition Price Drop





Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven (2005) on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is now priced lower at $39.99 on Amazon. That’s a 29% discount off the list price of $55.99.

The 3-disc edition from 20th Century Studios includes a new presentation of the Director’s Cut Roadshow and Director’s Cut versions on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, plus bonus features such as an Introduction by Director Ridley Scott, 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers, and The Engineer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only).

A bonus Blu-ray Disc is also included with special features such as The Path to Redemption, Sound Design Suite, Visual Effects Breakdowns, Press Junket Walkthrough, World Premieres, deleted and extended scenes, and more.

Edition Features

4k Blu-ray

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Engineer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

Optional English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray Bonus Disc

The Path to Redemption

Sound Design Suite

Visual Effects Breakdowns

Press Junket Walkthrough

World Premieres

Special Shoot Gallery

Poster Explorations

Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary

Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”

Additional Featurettes and Much More