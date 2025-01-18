David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: From A to Z Compiles 3 Seasons, 4k Episodes, Fire Walk With Me, + Over 20 Hours of Extras

Twin Peaks: From Z to A 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 21-disc set Amazon | Walmart

Paramount Home Media Distribution has compiled several classic David Lynch creations in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: From A to Z releasing on February 3, 2025. The 21-disc set includes all 3 seasons of the show that ran on ABC (Seasons 1 & 2) and Showtime (Limited Series), plus the feature film Fire Walk With Me (1992) all on Blu-ray Disc.

What’s more, the collection features the original Pilot and Episode 8 in 4K resolution on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, presented in 2160p (Native 4k) with HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 surround sound.

In addition, the collection includes over 20 hours of extra content such has The Missing Pieces, Behind The Curtain, Roadhouse Music Performances, A Talk with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee, On the Couch with Kimmy and Harry, and more.

Twin Peaks: From A to Z is list priced $69.96. Purchase on Amazon or Walmart.

Special Features

The Missing Pieces

4K UltraHD versions of the Original Series Pilot and Part 8 of A Limited Event Series

Behind The Curtain

Roadhouse Music Performances

A Talk with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee

On the Couch with Kimmy and Harry

Product Description

Twenty-one-disc set includes: Twin Peaks: The Complete Original Series (1990-1991). In David Lynch’s controversial, groundbreaking 1990-91 drama series, the murder of a teenage girl in the seemingly tranquil Washington logging town of Twin Peaks draws the residents, and an FBI agent summoned to investigate the crime, into a series of sinister, secretive and surreal goings-on. Kyle MacLachlan, Lara Flynn Boyle, Joan Chen, Sherilyn Fenn, Piper Laurie, Peggy Lipton, Jack Nance, and Michael Ontkean star. 29 episodes. 25 hours.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

You may know “who killed Laura Palmer,” but how did she spend the last week of her life? Going back before the events shown in his cult fave TV series, director/co-writer David Lynch returns to the quirky Northwest town where nothing is what it seems and an evil spirit has found a place to dwell. “Peaks” regulars Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise and Kyle MacLachlan star, along with Chris Isaak, Moira Kelly. 134 minutes.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series (2017)

A quarter-century has elapsed since FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) ventured to the Pacific Northwest backwoods to look into the murder of teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and time has only ramped up the already bizarre circumstances of the investigation to levels unknown. In revisiting his acclaimed and surreal TV series for Showtime, co-creator David Lynch directed every episode and reunited many of the original show’s company, including Mädchen Amick, Sherilyn Fenn, Ray Wise, Miguel Ferrer, and Michael Horse. 18 episodes. 17 1/4 hrs. Standard/Widescreen; Soundtrack: English; behind-the-scenes footage; interview; featurette; bonus feature “Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces” (2014); + more.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series

Along with Twin Peaks: From A to Z, Paramount will also release the 8-disc Blu-ray set Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series that contains all 18 parts of the 2017 series that premiered on Showtime. In edition to the episodes, bonus materials include featurettes, a behind-the-scenes photo gallery, and the Comic-Con Twin Peaks panel. The Blu-ray edition is list priced $37.99. Purchase on Amazon or Walmart.