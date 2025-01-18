The Expanse: The Complete Series Collects All 62 Episodes On HD Blu-ray

The Expanse: The Complete Series 15-disc Blu-ray set Buy on Amazon

All six seasons of Alcon Entertainment’s The Expanse are available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Expanse: The Complete Series can be purchased in a 15-disc Blu-ray collection and a 19-disc DVD collection from Allied Vaughn.

The six seasons comprising 62 episodes add up to a total run time of 2,828 minutes. The series premiered on Feb. 2, 2016, with Episode 1 titled “Leviathan Wakes” and ended with Season 6, Episode 6 “Babylon’s Ashes” on Jan. 14, 2022. The show first aired on Syfy (Seasons 1–3) and then was picked up by Amazon Prime Video (Seasons 4–6).

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Expanse are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The Expanse: The Complete Series is list priced $79.98 (Blu-ray) and $66.41 (DVD).

Description: 200 years in the future, Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt are on the edge of war. Welcome to The Expanse, the thrilling sci-fi series that begins with an investigation into one woman’s disappearance, but becomes a star-spanning saga where an alien bioweapon could alter the evolution of humanity. Experience all six seasons of incredible action and interplanetary suspense in the acclaimed, Hugo Award-winning show as the Rocinante and its crew race across a colonized Solar System to combat the greatest conspiracy in human history.

