The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is now available to Rent/Purchase in Digital

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim premiered in US theaters on Dec. 13, 2024 and is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats.

In Digital 4k UHD, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features (depending on digital platform) include Return to “Helm’s Deep: History Becomes Legend,” “Middle-Earth & Anime: A Marriage of Creativity,” and “Hera: A New Hero for Middle-Earth.”

The film will also be available in physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (pictured below).

The 4k Blu-ray editions each include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray (1080p) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

