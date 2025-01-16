James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery Releasing On 4k Blu-ray

Dr. No (1962) starring Ursula Andress

Classic James Bond films may finally be releasing on 4k Blu-ray. We’ve got a pending release date for “Sean Connery 007 James Bond Collection” releasing on June 3, 2025. The 6-film collection will include Dr. No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

Of course, all the more contemporary James Bond films starring Daniel Craig have already been released in a 5-film 4k Blu-ray Collection. However, prior films starring Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have never been released on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Classic James Bond films have been streaming in 4k UHD on Apple TV, Prime Video, and select services for quite some time now. The franchise was even featured last fall in Amazon’s “Home of Bond” destination page that included new bonus material. (Amazon purchased MGM Studios in 2022 which included the James Bond franchise.)

We’re still waiting on confirmation of release date, specs (will the films have HDR or any audio upgrades?), and package artwork. As of now, we have no information on single 4k title releases, only the 6-film collection of Sean Connery films.