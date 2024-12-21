Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord Of The Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 'One Ring' Gift...
The Lord Of The Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy ‘One Ring’ Gift Set Is Now Available In Limited Quantities

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy- One Ring Gift Box open
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy ‘One Ring’ Gift Set Amazon | Walmart

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy “One Ring” Gift Set is now available from retailers including Amazon and Walmart. The Limited Edition arrived on December 20, 2024, and includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of each film on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The Limited Edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment features new book packaging with faux-leather finish, gold foil, and embossing, along with a Noble Collection “One Ring” replica and protective “The Lord of the Rings” stamped pouch.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy One Ring Special Edition is priced $157.32 at Amazon and $176.52 at Walmart.

Note: This edition imported from the UK for distribution in the US. The 4k Ultra HD Blu-rays are Region-Free, meaning, the discs play on any 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

Special Features

  • Theatrical and Extended Editions in 4K Ultra HD
  • Limited New Book Packaging with faux-leather finish, gold foil, and embossing
  • Noble Collection One Ring Replica
The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy- One Ring Gift Box
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 'One Ring' Gift Set

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
