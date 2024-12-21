Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is releasing...
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim released in US theaters on Dec. 13, 2024, and will soon be available on disc and digital including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (pictured above).

The 4k Blu-ray editions each include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray (1080p) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The home media release dates for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are still pending.

Logline: A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and traitorous lord of Rohan seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg.

