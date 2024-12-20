Transformers One Is Now Available On Disc Including A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Transformers One (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Transformers One is now available in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media formats (arriving Dec. 17, 2024) follow the streaming release on Paramount+ on Dec. 15 and digital premiere on October 22, 2024.

Transformers One can be purchased in Ultra HD combo editions (standard and SteelBook) and a single-disc DVD edition. Each Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a 4k Blu-ray disc, HD (1080p) Blu-ray disc, and a Digital copy. The film is not currently available as a standalone Blu-ray disc, only packaged with the multi-format 4k editions.

Transformers One is priced $34.96 (List: $44.99) on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging, $27.96 (List: $37.99) on 4k Blu-ray in standard packaging, and $21.98 (List $24.99) on DVD. 2k Blu-ray orders pending. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Content

In The Beginning — Witness the origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME (ORION PAX) and MEGATRON (D-16) and the evolution of their relationship from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Filmmakers discuss the vision for the film and how it was brought to life.

World Building On CYBERTRON — Hear from director Josh Cooley, the production design team, and the visual effects team about rendering the colorful world of CYBERTRON in a way that fans have never seen before.

Together As One — Meet the A-list voice cast for each of the TRANSFORMERS: Chris Hemsworth (ORION PAX/OPTIMUS PRIME), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16/MEGATRON), Scarlett Johansson (ELITA-1), and more!

The Iacon 5000 — Behold the most epic TRANSFORMERS race ever as competitors vie for the ultimate prize! Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers as they break down this breathtaking action sequence.

The Battle For CYBERTRON — Cast and filmmakers take you through the film’s epic climax as OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON battle for CYBERTRON’s future.

4k Standard Edition

DVD Edition