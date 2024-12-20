Transformers One Is Now Available On Disc Including A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Transformers One is now available in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media formats (arriving Dec. 17, 2024) follow the streaming release on Paramount+ on Dec. 15 and digital premiere on October 22, 2024.
Transformers One can be purchased in Ultra HD combo editions (standard and SteelBook) and a single-disc DVD edition. Each Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a 4k Blu-ray disc, HD (1080p) Blu-ray disc, and a Digital copy. The film is not currently available as a standalone Blu-ray disc, only packaged with the multi-format 4k editions.
Transformers One is priced $34.96 (List: $44.99) on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging, $27.96 (List: $37.99) on 4k Blu-ray in standard packaging, and $21.98 (List $24.99) on DVD. 2k Blu-ray orders pending. Buy on Amazon
Bonus Content
- In The Beginning — Witness the origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME (ORION PAX) and MEGATRON (D-16) and the evolution of their relationship from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Filmmakers discuss the vision for the film and how it was brought to life.
- World Building On CYBERTRON — Hear from director Josh Cooley, the production design team, and the visual effects team about rendering the colorful world of CYBERTRON in a way that fans have never seen before.
- Together As One — Meet the A-list voice cast for each of the TRANSFORMERS: Chris Hemsworth (ORION PAX/OPTIMUS PRIME), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16/MEGATRON), Scarlett Johansson (ELITA-1), and more!
- The Iacon 5000 — Behold the most epic TRANSFORMERS race ever as competitors vie for the ultimate prize! Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers as they break down this breathtaking action sequence.
- The Battle For CYBERTRON — Cast and filmmakers take you through the film’s epic climax as OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON battle for CYBERTRON’s future.