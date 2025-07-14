Superman (2025) Is Releasing On Disc & Digital Including This 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Superman (2025) had a blockbuster opening weekend earning $125M at the domestic box office and $220M worldwide. The James Gunn film produced by Warner Bros. Pictures stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman, based on the comic book superhero publised by DC Comics.

The movie is already up for pre-order in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The physical media release of the film (all release dates are pending) include a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital.

Release date, disc specs, and bonus features are still pending.

Pre-orders

Superman 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $54.99 Amazon | $44.99 Walmart

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $54.99 Amazon | $44.99 Walmart Superman 4k UHD/Digital – Price $46.99 Amazon | $35.99 Walmart

4k UHD/Digital – Price $46.99 Amazon | $35.99 Walmart Superman Blu-ray/Digital Price $33.49 Amazon | $29.98 Walmart

Blu-ray/Digital Price $33.49 Amazon | $29.98 Walmart Superman DVD $30.99 Amazon | $24.98 Walmart

DVD $30.99 Amazon | $24.98 Walmart Superman Digital Streaming/Download $29.99 Apple | FandangoAtHome | Prime Video

Note: These preliminary prices are listed for historical reasons and likely to change. Both Amazon and Walmart include Pre-order Price Guarantees.

Superman Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Logline: Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.