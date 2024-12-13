It Ends With Us is now streaming on Netflix (In 4k + HDR)

It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively

It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively is now streaming on Netflix. Plus, the movie streams in 4k UHD with High Dynamic Range on TVs that support the spec. Audio is offered in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

It Ends With Us premiered in US theaters on August 9th, 2024. For home viewing, the movie released in digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on September 24th, 2024, followed by Blu-ray Disc and DVD on November 5, 2024.

The higher quality 4k resolution isn’t always offered on Netflix with movies that are licensed from other studios. And, it just so happens It Ends With Us was never released on 4k Blu-ray, making digital and streaming the best option for home viewing on big TVs.

Logline: When a woman’s first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming, but abusive neurosurgeon is upended and she realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.