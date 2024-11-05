HomeBlu-ray DiscIt Ends With Us Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

It Ends With Us Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
It Ends With Us Blu-ray
It Ends With Us Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

It Ends with Us (2024) starring Blake Lively is now available for viewing at home on disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD. The film premiered in digital including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on September 24, 2024.

On Blu-ray and in Digital HD, It Ends With Us is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

In Digital 4k UHD, It Ends With Us is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

It Ends with Us is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Logline: When a woman’s first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming, but abusive neurosurgeon is upended and she realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

It Ends With Us HD movie still
It Ends With Us HD movie still
It Ends With Us HD movie still
It Ends With Us HD movie still
It Ends With Us HD movie still
It Ends With Us HD movie still
Previous article
I Love Lucy: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Features New Special Features
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
I Love Lucy – The Complete Series Blu-ray

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Features New Special...

HD Report - 0
White Christmas (1954) 4k Blu-ray

Holiday Classic ‘White Christmas’ Celebrates 70 Yrs. With 4k Ultra HD...

HD Report - 1
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them movie photo

Peacock: New Movies, Shows & Live Sports Events Premiering In November,...

HD Report - 1