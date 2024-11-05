It Ends With Us Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

It Ends With Us Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

It Ends with Us (2024) starring Blake Lively is now available for viewing at home on disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD. The film premiered in digital including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on September 24, 2024.

On Blu-ray and in Digital HD, It Ends With Us is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

In Digital 4k UHD, It Ends With Us is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

It Ends with Us is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (DVD).

Logline: When a woman’s first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming, but abusive neurosurgeon is upended and she realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.