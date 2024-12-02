The West Wing: The Complete Series Almost 50% Off During Cyber Monday

The West Wing: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The West Wing: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is on sale for only $58.99. That’s 48% off the list price of $112.99 (originally $139.99) during Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals.

The 28-disc box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (released on Oct. 1, 2024) includes all 156 episodes from 7 seasons that were broadcast on NBC from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006.

Bonus features include over 20 commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, unaired scenes, gag reels, and more.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The West Wing are presented in 1080p (Full HD). Audio formats pending confirmation. Optional subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Description: The West Wing ventured where no other TV series had gone before: an extraordinarily intimate look at an American President and the inner workings of the White House. Experience all the crises, triumphs, lofty idealism and hard realities of the acclaimed series that won 26 Emmys, including 4 for Outstanding Drama Series.

Created by Aaron Sorkin who executive produced with Thomas Schlamme and John Wells, The West Wing stars Rob Lowe , Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen. The series was produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.