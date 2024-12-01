Get The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $349 During Cyber Monday

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy at Amazon

2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

The best 4k Blu-ray player deal during Cyber Monday is on the Panasonic DP-UB820. The player is on sale for only $349.99 (List: $499) from Amazon and Best Buy for a limited time. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR formats, featuring the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience) for accurate color and presentation. As far as audio, the player supports playthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats.

In addition, the UB820 includes smart apps for streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. Plus, it works with Alexa voice control. We’ve been running the UB820 for over 5 years without any issues! By the way, Walmart is selling the DP-UB820 for $369 and has been through Black Friday week. See the prices below with links to purchase.



Panasonic DP-UB820 MSRP: $499.99 Sale: $349.99 Amazon | $349.99 Best Buy | $369.99 Walmart

Product Features

Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player for a Spectacular Home Theater Experience: Enjoy your library of special-edition Blu Ray, rare DVDs, or streamed content in true cinematic style with immersive video and audio.Operating temperature range : plus5°C to plus35°C ( plus41°F to plus95°F)

Smart and Streaming Features: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command without your remote. Connect to wireless network to stream 4K VOD content through Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video

Stunning Color and Detail: Exclusive Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech is applied to 4K high-precision chroma processing for natural textures and depth, maximizing color, clarity, and detail

Studio Master Sound with Enhanced Clarity: Designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard. Connect to your audio system via twin HDMI for Hi-Res studio master sound

Supports Multiple HDR Formats: Blu ray DVD player enables high dynamic range playback of three 4K/HDR formats-HDR10 plus, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), providing detailed 4K content