Home4k Blu-rayGet The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $349 During Cyber...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Get The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $349 During Cyber Monday

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Pansonic-DP-UB820-4k-Blu-ray-player-left-corner
Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy at Amazon

2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

The best 4k Blu-ray player deal during Cyber Monday is on the Panasonic DP-UB820. The player is on sale for only $349.99 (List: $499) from Amazon and Best Buy for a limited time. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR formats, featuring the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience) for accurate color and presentation. As far as audio, the player supports playthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats.

In addition, the UB820 includes smart apps for streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. Plus, it works with Alexa voice control. We’ve been running the UB820 for over 5 years without any issues! By the way, Walmart is selling the DP-UB820 for $369 and has been through Black Friday week. See the prices below with links to purchase.

Panasonic DP-UB820 MSRP: $499.99 Sale: $349.99 Amazon | $349.99 Best Buy | $369.99 Walmart

Product Features

  • Premium 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player for a Spectacular Home Theater Experience: Enjoy your library of special-edition Blu Ray, rare DVDs, or streamed content in true cinematic style with immersive video and audio.Operating temperature range : plus5°C to plus35°C ( plus41°F to plus95°F)
  • Smart and Streaming Features: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command without your remote. Connect to wireless network to stream 4K VOD content through Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video
  • Stunning Color and Detail: Exclusive Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech is applied to 4K high-precision chroma processing for natural textures and depth, maximizing color, clarity, and detail
  • Studio Master Sound with Enhanced Clarity: Designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard. Connect to your audio system via twin HDMI for Hi-Res studio master sound
  • Supports Multiple HDR Formats: Blu ray DVD player enables high dynamic range playback of three 4K/HDR formats-HDR10 plus, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), providing detailed 4K content
Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player (2019)
Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy at Amazon
Previous article
Cyber Monday Deals On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players From Panasonic & Sony
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Peacock 1-Year $19.95


Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray player angle

Cyber Monday Deals On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players From Panasonic...

DealFinder - 0
Interstellar 1.78:1 (IMAX) aspect ratio Matthew McConaughey as Cooper

Interstellar 10th Anniversary Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Review

HD Report - 0
LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K TV for Gaming

Cyber Monday Deals On 4k HDR TVs From LG, Samsung, &...

DealFinder - 0