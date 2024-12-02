Cyber Monday Deal: Supernatural: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Is 57% Off

Supernatural – The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Here’s a spectacular deal on Supernatural: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc. The 58-disc boxed set (repackaged) is on sale for only $99.99 during Cyber Monday at Amazon. That’s a 57% discount off the list price of $229.99!

The edition contains all 327 episodes of the show that aired on The WB (2005–2006) and The CW (2006–2020). On Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 1080p Full HD (the episodes aired in 1080i) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with English audio in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Along with previously-released extras, new bonus material includes Supernatural: The End of the Road, Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood, Gag Reel, and Deleted Scenes. The Blu-ray Boxed Set also includes Digital Copies of all episodes.

Jump over to Amazon to grab Supernatural: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc while the deal lasts.





SUPERNATURAL FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES:

Supernatural: The End of the Road NEW

Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood NEW

Gag Reel NEW

Deleted Scenes NEW

Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel

Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway

Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes

Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode

SUPERNATURAL: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON TECHNICAL SPECS:

4 Discs (3 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)

Audio: English (5.1)

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 843 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 179 min

SUPERNATURAL: THE COMPLETE SERIES TECHNICAL SPECS: