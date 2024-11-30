The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Cyber Monday Deal

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray 6-Disc Edition (Theatrical & Extended Movies) Buy on Amazon

Some Cyber Monday deals are already popping up on Amazon following Black Friday. One of them is a continuation of a great deal on the “The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy” from Warner Bros. Home Video. The 9-disc set with Theatrical and Extended versions of the film on 4k Blu-ray is only $54.99 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. That’s a 39% discount off the list price of $89.99!

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy consists of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The 4k discs present each version of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.