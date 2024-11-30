Home4kCyber Monday Deals On 4k HDR TVs From LG, Samsung, & Sony
Cyber Monday Deals On 4k HDR TVs From LG, Samsung, & Sony

It’s Cyber Monday! Every year, Cyber Monday one of the best times to grab a deal on electronics items such as TVs, home security systems, computers, and more. We dug through Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to find some of the best deals on top TV brands such as LG, Samsung, and Sony, all in 4k Ultra HD resolution for the highest quality video. See our top picks below with links to purchase online. Also, be sure to check out the best deals on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray players for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The LG C3 Series 65″-Inch” Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered is on sale for only $1,196 (List: $1,499) for Cyber Monday. That’s a 20% discount off the list price! See more details on the OLED65C3PUA (2023 model) plus other models at Amazon.

The 2024 model LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV with Alexa Built-in is only $1,496 (List: $2,699) during Cyber Monday at Amazon. That’s a huge 45% discount off the latest model LG 4k TV (OLED65C4PUA) that features support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The 77″ Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV is on sale for only $1,599 (List: $3,299) during Cyber Monday at Best Buy. That’s whopping $1,700 discount on a high-quality TV from Samsung that supports HDR10 and HDR10+ plus 120Hz refresh rate.

This Samsung 65″ Class QN80D Series Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV was priced $1,899, but is now on sale for a limited time for only $999. That’s a $900 discount off the former price! The sale supposedly ends on Nov. 30, so jump over to Best Buy to check it out!

The Sony 75” BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L (2023 Model) is on sale for only $1,498 during Cyber Monday. The model is list priced $2,498, making it a huge $1000 savings at Walmart for a limited time.

This is a great deal on a Sony 75″ 4k TV with a soundbar for only $798. The bundle that includes the Sony X77K with S100F 2.0 soundbar typically costs $1,066, making this Cyber Monday deal a 25% discount for a limited time at Amazon.

Note: Your purchases from affiliate links help keep this website running. We greatly appreciate your patronage!

