MacBook Air 13″ M3 Model Black Friday Deal – Cheaper Than Apple!

MacBook Air 13″ M3 laptop Buy on Amazon

Want a great deal on a MacBook Air laptop during Black Friday? Amazon is selling the 13″ M3 2024 model for only $844. That’s a savings of 23% off the list price of $1,099, and even cheaper than you’ll find from Apple!

The MacBook Air model includes 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and up to 18 hours of battery life. The model is available in Midnight, Space Grey, Silver, and Starlight finishes. Jump over to Amazon to see grab one while the deal lasts.

Product Features

LEAN. MEAN. M3 MACHINE — With a powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the blazing-fast MacBook Air with M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play.

BUILT FOR APPLE INTELLIGENCE—Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data—not even Apple.*

PORTABLE DESIGN — Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go.

UP TO 18 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home.

A BRILLIANT DISPLAY — The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors.

LOOK SHARP, SOUND GREAT — Everything looks and sounds amazing with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio.

APPS FLY WITH APPLE SILICON — All your favorites, from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud, run lightning fast in macOS.

GET CONNECTED — MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port. And connect up to two external displays with the laptop lid closed.