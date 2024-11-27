Black Friday Deals On 4k Blu-ray Players from Amazon, Best Buy, & Walmart

Black Friday may be the perfect time to upgrade your existing 4k Blu-ray player, get your first 4k Blu-ray player, or pick up a second unit for a different location. These are the best deals we found out there from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, and we’ve ranked the models according to a combination of quality and value. 4k Blu-ray players play Region-Free Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, as well as traditional Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs. Use the links below to jump right to the deals from the retailers where the models are available. Thanks, and Happy Black Friday!

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy at Amazon

1. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player

The best 4k Blu-ray player deal for Black Friday is the Panasonic DP-UB820. The $499 Panasonic UB820 is on sale for only from Amazon and Best Buy, but cheapest at Walmart for only $369. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats, and features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience). And, the UB820 includes smart apps for streaming from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. Plus, it works with Alexa voice control.



Panasonic DP-UB820 MSRP: $499.99 Sale: $397.99 Amazon | $399.99 Best Buy | $369.99 Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4k Blu-ray Player Buy on Amazon

2. Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray Player

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a THX Certified reference-class 4k Blu-ray player that rarely goes on sale. But, for Black Friday is currently discounted by about $50 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The player features an alumite-treated aluminum chassis, 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine with support for HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, HLG) and audio (Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, DTS:X). And, the player offers voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. The Panasonic UB9000 is the best 4k disc player currently on the market, and one that you won’t regret adding to your home theater system. See Black Friday prices below.

Panasonic DP-UB9000 MSRP: $1,099 | $947.99 Amazon | $949.99 Best Buy | $947.99 Walmart

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player Buy on Amazon

3. Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray Player

Sony’s X800M2 is a great 4k Blu-ray player even for its list price of $329, but is on sale for around $228 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones (one of the player’s most valuable features for late-night viewing!). We’ve been running the X800M2 since its release in 2019 without a hitch.

Sony X800M2 MSRP: $329 | Sale $228 Amazon | $229.99 Best Buy | $228 Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player Buy on Amazon

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ay Player

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player is list priced $249.99 but is on sale for Black Friday for $197.99 from Amazon and Walmart, and a couple bucks more from Best Buy. The player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats but unfortunately not Dolby Vision (refer to the DP-UB820 above for full wider support), as well as the HCX Processor, Voice Assistant, and a 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC for high-res audio playback.

Panasonic DP-UB420-K MSRP: $249.99 Sale: $247.99 Buy on Amazon | $199.99 Best Buy | $197.99 Walmart

For more options on 4k Blu-ray players, see our article Ranking the Best 4k Blu-ray player of 2024.