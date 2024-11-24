Home4k Blu-rayThe Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 36% Off
The Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 36% Off

Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray
Here’s a great deal on all the Harry Potter movies in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 16-disc Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection from Warner Home Entertainment is on sale for $59.49 on Amazon. That’s a 36% discount off the previous price of $88.72.

The collection includes all 8 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Harry Potter movies are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.41:1 or 2.40:1 aspect ratios with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

In terms of Blu-ray formats, the collection is broken down into 5 BD-100s, 3 BD-66s, and 8 BD-50s size Blu-ray discs.

Description: The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

Review: The Terminator 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision & Atmos
