David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ Remastered Finally Releasing In 4k UHD [Updated]

Se7en Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4k UHD Buy on Amazon (UK)

David Fincher’s Se7en (often spelled “Seven”) has been remastered and finally coming to 4k Blu-ray Disc. The long-awaited crime/thriller starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, and Kevin Spacey has been packaged 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Editions that include a 4k UHD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, both with a presentation of the newly remastered film.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en features a SteelBook disc case, slipcase, John Doe 38-page booklet, sevem deadly sin crime scene art cards, double-sided A3-sized poster, Help Me’ glow-in-the-dark art card, and investigation chalkboard art card.

A second “What’s In The Box?” Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en arrives in “Handle With Care” unique box packaging and includes 7 Deadly Sin Comic Books and a Frosted Pines Little Trees Air Freshener.

The designs on the SteelBook case and slipcase are not final.

The 2k Blu-ray offers legacy special features such as commentaries from David Fincher, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman, added/extended scenes, alternate ending, production design still photos, and more.

The release date for the Ultimate Collector’s Editions of Se7en are pending. The editions are priced $44.99 (Ultimate Collector’s Edition) and $79.99 (“What’s In The Box” Edition). Buy on Amazon (UK)

Ultimate Collector’s Edition Features

Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray

Steelbook (Design TBC)

Slipcase (Design TBC)

John Doe 38-Page Booklet

7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards

Double-Sided A3 Poster

‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card

Investigation Chalkboard Art Card

“What’s In The Box” Additional Features

Unique Box Packaging

7 Deadly Sin Comic Books

Frosted Pines Little Trees Air Freshener

Special Features (Blu-ray)

4 Commentaries Featuring Director David Fincher, Actors Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, and Other Collaborators on the Film

Additional / Extended Scenes

Alternate Endings

Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence from Multiple Video Angles with Various Audio Mixes and 2 Commentary Tracks

Production Design and Still Photographs with Commentaries

The Notebooks: Full Motion Video Details ‘John Doe’s’ Writings

Mastering for the Home Theater: Includes Alternate Angles and Audio Between Original and New Masters

Theatrical Trailer

Article updated additional details. Original publish date Dec. 10, 2023