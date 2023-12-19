Home4k Blu-rayDavid Fincher's 'Se7en' Remastered Finally Releasing In 4k UHD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ Remastered Finally Releasing In 4k UHD [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Se7en 4k UHD Special Edition open TBC
Se7en Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4k UHD Buy on Amazon (UK)

David Fincher’s Se7en (often spelled “Seven”) has been remastered and finally coming to 4k Blu-ray Disc. The long-awaited crime/thriller starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, and Kevin Spacey has been packaged 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Editions that include a 4k UHD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, both with a presentation of the newly remastered film.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en features a SteelBook disc case, slipcase, John Doe 38-page booklet, sevem deadly sin crime scene art cards, double-sided A3-sized poster, Help Me’ glow-in-the-dark art card, and investigation chalkboard art card.

A second “What’s In The Box?” Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en arrives in “Handle With Care” unique box packaging and includes 7 Deadly Sin Comic Books and a Frosted Pines Little Trees Air Freshener.

The designs on the SteelBook case and slipcase are not final.

The 2k Blu-ray offers legacy special features such as commentaries from David Fincher, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman, added/extended scenes, alternate ending, production design still photos, and more.

The release date for the Ultimate Collector’s Editions of Se7en are pending. The editions are priced $44.99 (Ultimate Collector’s Edition) and $79.99 (“What’s In The Box” Edition). Buy on Amazon (UK)

Se7en 4k UHD Whats in the Box Special Edition open TBC
Se7en Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4k UHD Buy on Amazon (UK)

Ultimate Collector’s Edition Features

  • Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray
  • Steelbook (Design TBC)
  • Slipcase (Design TBC)
  • John Doe 38-Page Booklet
  • 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards
  • Double-Sided A3 Poster
  • ‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card
  • Investigation Chalkboard Art Card

“What’s In The Box” Additional Features

  • Unique Box Packaging
  • 7 Deadly Sin Comic Books
  • Frosted Pines Little Trees Air Freshener

Special Features (Blu-ray)

  • 4 Commentaries Featuring Director David Fincher, Actors Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, and Other Collaborators on the Film
  • Additional / Extended Scenes
  • Alternate Endings
  • Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence from Multiple Video Angles with Various Audio Mixes and 2 Commentary Tracks
  • Production Design and Still Photographs with Commentaries
  • The Notebooks: Full Motion Video Details ‘John Doe’s’ Writings
  • Mastering for the Home Theater: Includes Alternate Angles and Audio Between Original and New Masters
  • Theatrical Trailer

Article updated additional details. Original publish date Dec. 10, 2023

Previous article
John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’ Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Silent Night Blu-ray

John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’ Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD

HD Report - 0
The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey Cate Blanchett

How To Watch The Hobbit Trilogy (HD/4K/Atmos)

HD Report - 0
Paprika 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Sony

Sony Restores Animated Feature ‘Paprika’ In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR...

Jeff Chabot - 0