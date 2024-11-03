Holiday Classic ‘White Christmas’ Celebrates 70 Yrs. With 4k Ultra HD Upgrade

White Christmas (1954) celebrates 70 years with a 4k upgrade on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives Nov. 5, 2024 and includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital (in 4k where avaialble).
On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in native 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, as well as German, Spanish, French, and Italian in Dolby Digital Mono.
Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.
Extras include commentary by Rosemary Clooney, White Christmas Sing-Along, backstage stories, photo galleries, Bing Crosby: Christmas Crooner, and more.
White Christmas (1954) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $25.99.
Bonus Features
- Commentary by Rosemary Clooney
- WHITE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along
- Classic Holiday Moments
- Assignment Children
- Backstage Stories from WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Bing Crosby: Christmas Crooner
- Danny Kaye: Joy to the World
- Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Rosemary’s Old Kentucky Home
- WHITE CHRISTMAS: From Page to Stage
- WHITE CHRISTMAS: A Look Back with Rosemary Clooney
- Photo Galleries
- Theatrical Trailers
Description: Celebrate 70 years of one of the most beloved Christmas movies, which looks better than ever in 4K Ultra HD. This Technicolor classic, Paramount’s first to be released in VistaVision, teams Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a two song and dance war veterans who become one of the hottest acts in show business. When they encounter a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen), they’re off to Vermont for a holiday celebration unlike any other. Directed by Michael Curtiz (CASABLANCA) and featuring timeless songs by Irvin Berlin, it’s an essential and festive favorite