Holiday Classic ‘White Christmas’ Celebrates 70 Yrs. With 4k Ultra HD Upgrade

White Christmas (1954) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

White Christmas (1954) celebrates 70 years with a 4k upgrade on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives Nov. 5, 2024 and includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital (in 4k where avaialble).

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in native 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, as well as German, Spanish, French, and Italian in Dolby Digital Mono.

Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

Extras include commentary by Rosemary Clooney, White Christmas Sing-Along, backstage stories, photo galleries, Bing Crosby: Christmas Crooner, and more.

White Christmas (1954) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $25.99.

Bonus Features

Commentary by Rosemary Clooney

WHITE CHRISTMAS Sing-Along

Classic Holiday Moments

Assignment Children

Backstage Stories from WHITE CHRISTMAS

Bing Crosby: Christmas Crooner

Danny Kaye: Joy to the World

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS

Rosemary’s Old Kentucky Home

WHITE CHRISTMAS: From Page to Stage

WHITE CHRISTMAS: A Look Back with Rosemary Clooney

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailers

Description: Celebrate 70 years of one of the most beloved Christmas movies, which looks better than ever in 4K Ultra HD. This Technicolor classic, Paramount’s first to be released in VistaVision, teams Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as a two song and dance war veterans who become one of the hottest acts in show business. When they encounter a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen), they’re off to Vermont for a holiday celebration unlike any other. Directed by Michael Curtiz (CASABLANCA) and featuring timeless songs by Irvin Berlin, it’s an essential and festive favorite