I Love Lucy: The Complete Series On Blu-ray Features New Special Features

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series Blu-ray Disc

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on Nov. 5, 2024. The 33-disc set from Paramount includes all 180 episodes of the show that ran from 1951 to 1957 on CBS.

The collection also contains the iconic remastered “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour “(1957-1960), and a newly colorized and never-before-released “Lucy and the Loving Cup” episode.

NEW TO BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Newly colorized (and never-before-released) “Lucy and the Loving Cup” episode

“The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour” has been remastered, with long-missing footage restored, and presented here as “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show,” as originally broadcast (1957-1960), including original cast commercials

Original opening and closing credits — and many original cast commercials — have been remastered

Three long-lost “flashback” scenes, originally used to introduce selected repeat episodes, have been remastered

A portion of 1959 CBS fall preview special, “Eye on CBS,” featuring Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance, is presented for the first time on home video

ALSO INCLUDES:

Original I Love Lucy Pilot – Remastered from original 35mm kinescope

I Love Lucy: The Movie

Audio Commentaries on Select Episodes

Lucy on The Radio Broadcasts

Flubs

Slide Show, Cast Bios, Photo Galleries & Production Notes – For Seasons 1 & 2

Description: In October 1951, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz debuted the first episode of what was to become one of the best-loved and most watched TV shows of all time. Zany redhead Lucy and her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky Ricardo, along with their neighbors and comic foils Ethel and Fred Mertz (Vivian Vance and William Frawley), got into the most hilarious predicaments ever imaginable. Overflowing with notable guest stars and escapades that never lose their entertainment value, it’s no wonder why everyone still loves Lucy. This must-own collection contains all the classic episodes from the six seasons of I Love Lucy (1951-1957) plus the iconic remastered The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (1957-1960), and a newly colorized and never-before-released Lucy and the Loving Cup episode.