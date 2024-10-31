Home4k Blu-rayStar Wars: Ahsoka Season One Will Release In This 4k SteelBook Limited Edition
Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One Will Release In This 4k SteelBook Limited Edition

Ahsoka 4k SteelBook open
Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season has been dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Disney/Buena Vista on December 3, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs with all episodes from the season.

In addition, the SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats. 

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

  • Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series.
  • Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.
  • Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.
  • Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka’s foes.

Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook MSRP: $75.99 Buy on Amazon | Buy at Walmart

Disney announced the release of four original series from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka – Season 1Hawkeye – Season 1, and Loki Season 2.

