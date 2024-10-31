Home4k Blu-rayThe Mandalorian Season 3 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Now Includes Dolby Vision
The Mandalorian Season 3 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Now Includes Dolby Vision

The Manalorian Season 3 4k SteelBook open
The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season has been dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Disney/Buena Vista on December 3, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs with all episodes from the season.

In addition, the SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats. 

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

  • Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.
  • Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.
  • Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.

The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook MSRP: $85.99 Buy on Amazon | Buy at Walmart

Disney announced the release of four original series from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka – Season 1Hawkeye – Season 1, and Loki Season 2.

Demolition Man (1999) Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One Will Release In This 4k SteelBook Limited Edition
