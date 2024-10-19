Home4kHuge 85" Sony 4k HDR TV Is 27% Off
4k4k TVDealsNews

Huge 85″ Sony 4k HDR TV Is 27% Off

Jeff Chabot
By Jeff Chabot
0
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series- LED Smart Google TV KD85X77L
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series (#KD85X77L) LED Smart Google TV Buy on Amazon

Looking for a deal on a giant 4k TV? The 85″ Sony X77L Series 4k HDR Smart Google TV is only $1,098 right now on Amazon. The Sony KD85X77L (latest model) is list priced $1,498, making this a 27% discount with free shipping from Prime.

The Sony KD85X77L X77L Series 4k TV features support for HDR, Apple Airplay, upscaling, X-Reality PRO, Motionflow XR, PlayStation 5 exclusive features, and more. Plus, get free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Product Features

  • POWERFUL TV PROCESSING– The 4K Processor X1 delivers a lifelike picture that is full of rich colors and sharp details. 
  • ENHANCED COLOR AND FINE DETAILS– See natural and precise picture quality with a wide array of colors and dynamic contrast. 
  • PREMIUM SMART TV – Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay. 
  • EXCLUSIVE FEATURES FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console. 
  • INTELLIGENT MOTION HANDLING– See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies powered by Motionflow XR. 
  • UPSCALE ALL YOUR CONTENT– Bring back lost texture and detail and see all your content upscaled to near-4K resolution with 4K XR-Reality PRO. 
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA – Through an Alexa enabled device, ask Alexa to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off.

See more deals on 70″ and larger 4k TVs on Amazon.

Previous article
Transformers One Release Dates On 4k/2k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Jeff Chabot
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Transformers One 4k SteelBook

Transformers One Release Dates On 4k/2k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0
Alfred Hitchcock 6-Movie 4K Collection - Limited Edition Coffee Table Book + Film Giftset Limited Edition

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Features 6 Movies In Limited...

Jeff Chabot - 0
Cowboys & Aliens 4k UHD

Cowboys & Aliens Newly Mastered In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray

HD Report - 0